Mumbai: Actor Urvashi Rautela was clicked getting out of the Mumbai airport recently when fans were quick to spot a black liquid-filled water bottle in her hand. The actor looked chic in her blazer as she glided out of the airport. The actor seemed to be carrying a bottle of water which was not a normal bottle of water. It contained 'Black Water'.

Black water is not quite uncommon, especially among those who are fitness enthusiasts and sportspersons. Star cricketer Virat Kohli has also been spotted having the same many times. The bottle of water that Urvashi was spotted carrying at the airport is natural-black alkaline water. It reportedly helps you stay hydrated and is high in pH. While the price of a regular water bottle is Rs 20-30, black water costs around Rs 3000-4000 per litre.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is shooting for her upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash', in which we will be seeing her with Randeep Hooda playing the lead. One of the most exciting ones is an international project with the Egyptian superstar Mohamad Ramadan and several others like a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' and a Hindi remake of 'Thirutu Payale 2'. The upcoming 'Inspector Avinash' is a real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra, directed by Neeraj Pathak. Urvashi Rautela has also reportedly signed a three films deal with Jio Studios.

Have you tasted the black water ever?