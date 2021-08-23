Mumbai: Actor Vaani Kapoor turns a year older today. She is excited about the year that lies ahead because she is the female lead in big-ticket entertainers like Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In Shamshera, she has been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor and in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, she will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Vaani Kapoor Body-Shamed For 'Comedy', Told 'Bhains Ka Doodh Piya Karo'

Vaani says, "I have an exciting year to look forward to actually! I have two big films Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that are ready to release in theatres and I'm hoping they will entertain audiences thoroughly. These two films will also present me in completely different avatars and I can't wait to see the reaction from people for my performances."

Vaani says she has put in her everything for Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and hopes these two big films will showcase her as a performer who is willing to take risks to deliver powerful performances.

She says, “I have worked tremendously hard in both these projects and I’m delighted about how they have shaped up. I have been choosy about the films that I select because I want to pick quality content over quantity and I’m proud of both Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. They are films that will hopefully position me correctly as a performer who is looking to take the risks and push myself constantly to make a mark.”

