Bell Bottom: Actor Vaani Kapoor is thrilled that she got the opportunity to work opposite Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom, a film in which she has a small but impactful role. Vaani says the decision to do the film was instant because she got a chance to share the screen with her matinee idol. Vaani reveals, “I’m fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with one of the icons of Hindi cinema today, Akshay Kumar sir. I’m deeply thankful for his trust and faith. I have a small but impactful role in Bell Bottom which I’m hoping will be loved by audiences and critics alike.”Also Read - Bell Bottom Release Date: Akshay Kumar Starrer to Hit Big Screens on THIS Date; First Actor Whose Film Will Release in Theatres

She adds, “I’m just thrilled that my journey in cinema so far has enabled me to be a part of the film and the fact that I could share screen space with Akshay sir, who is larger than life and such a great person, the decision was a no-brainer.” Vaani lets out a secret that her father, Shiv Kapoor, is a huge fan of Akshay Kumar and he was ecstatic that Vaani had an offer to do a big film opposite him. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Reacts To Independence Release of Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom: 'Purely Speculative'

She says, “I also have to share that my dad is a huge fan of Akshay Kumar and he was ecstatic that I was getting the opportunity to work with him. It was also amazing to see my dad so happy that I would be working with this megastar whose work he has loved for so long. He was just over the moon when I broke the news to him.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom To Have Direct-To-OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video?

Vaani adds, “So, for all these reasons, Bell Bottom is a truly memorable film for me. I hope that it is loved by audiences worldwide.” She will be next seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shamshera, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

— Press Release