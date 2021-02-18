Actor Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a beautiful wedding ceremony earlier this week. It was their second wedding for both of them as they thanked the world for blessing them with love for the second time in life. As soon as the wedding news broke, many people starting reaching out to Vaibhav’s first wife – Sunaina Rekhi, who’s a popular yoga practitioner and instructor. Also Read - Dia Mirza Says 'No to Kanyadaan And Bidaai' at Her Wedding - Smashing The Patriarchy The Right Way!

In her latest post on Instagram, Sunaina now opened up on all the messages and calls that she received in the last few days from people who wanted to know if she was doing well after the news of the wedding. Sunaina mentioned that she’s happy for her daughter who was able to see her father find love again. The yoga instructor added that she saw the pictures in which her daughter Samaira was walking down the aisle with the couple and that looked beautiful. Sunaina also said that her daughter never had any family in Mumbai and with this new relationship, her daughter has got an extended family. Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Horse Runs Away With Groom in Gujarat's Patan As 'Baaratis' Chase Them | Watch

She said, “I am Sunaina Rekhi, you may have heard the name; definitely now because it is all over the news. Yes, my ex-husband has gotten married to Dia (Mirza). I have been getting a lot of DMs and WhatsApps to ask if I am okay if everything is okay, if I and Samaira are fine. First, I want to say thank you for feeling like I am your own, and for your concerns. And it’s a really nice extension for her. We don’t have any family in Bombay and it’s nice she has more family. It is always nice to create more extension in your lives. Also Read - Dia Mirza or Deepika Padukone, Who Looked Better in Bridal Banarasi Saree by Raw Mango?

It is so important for a child to see love in their lives, and if Samaira couldn’t see that kind of love between her father and her mother when she was a young girl, at least she sees love now and she carries that beauty and energy in her future which is so lovely. To be able to see the love in a marriage. I think that’s very special and I’m very happy for Samaira, her dad and Dia.” (sic)

While not much is known about Vaibhav and Sunaina’s relationship, Dia and her first husband – Sahil Sangha – got separated in 2019. The two married in the year 2014 after dating each other for a few years.