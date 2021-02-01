Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have named their baby daughter ‘Vamika’. The couple took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the first official pictures of the child. While the face of the baby couldn’t be seen, Anushka-Virat flashed their million-dollar smiles as they held the baby close to them. As soon as they announced the name of the baby, the fans went gaga and started pouring in congratulatory messages. However, do you know what the name really means? Also Read - Anushka Sharma Shares Daughter's First Glimpse, Reveals Name 'Vamika', Fans Flood Twitter with Wishes, Memes

While ‘Vamika’ can be seen as the combination of the two names – Virat and Anushka, it also has a legit meaning to it. As per the religious texts, Vamika is the other name of Goddess Durga. The name originates from the name ‘Vama’ which is the other aspect/ face of Hindu God Lord Shiva. On the Shivalinga, the fifth face is that of the ‘Vamadeva’ which is the calm, peaceful, and poetic side of the Shiva. Goddess Durga, who’s considered the better half of Lord Shiva, is also known as Vamika. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Introduce Daughter Vamika: Twitter Reacts to Her First Picture

When the news of Anushka-Virat having a baby girl broke earlier last month, the fans flocked to social media various baby-name suggestions. While some suggested ‘Virushka’ – which is what they call the stars as a couple, some suggested names like ‘Anuvi’, ‘Anuvira’, and ‘Anvi’.

Well, the name ‘Vamika’ is absolutely lovely and the fans can’t wait to see the baby. Our best wishes to the couple always!