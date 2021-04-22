Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan was coming out of the airport on Wednesday night when he asked the paps to maintain some social distancing and not crowd up around him for the photos and videos. The actor flew from Arunachal Pradesh last night with his wife Natasha Dalal. Varun had been shooting his next film – Bhediya – with Kriti Sanon there. Upon reaching the airport’s exit gate, he saw a few photographers lining up to click him and his wife as they walked towards their car. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Shares Common Birthday DP, Deletes it And Issues Clarification After Trolling

An agitated Varun told the paparazzi, “Guys, guys, tum thoda responsible ho jaoge, bheed apne paas rakhoge, bahut galat baat hai (Guys, please start behaving responsibally you all. Keep this crowd to yourself. This is absolutely wrong).” Watch the viral video here: Also Read - Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal Donate Rs 1 Lakh to Fire Victims of Arunachal Pradesh

As soon as the video was shared, an Instagram user accused Varun of ‘showing privilege. The user commented: “You went out for vacay and gave paps the chance to snap, now you come back and complain. Stop over showing your privilege when people in your country are dying.”

This irked the actor who took to the post to reply that he himself had lost his family members to COVID so once shouldn’t be assuming anything on his behalf. “well your assumption is wrong I was shooting my film and not on holiday and what do u mean gave them a chance. How do u not give them a chance I have people who have also lost their life in covid so please keep ur assumptions to ur self,” he wrote.

Bollywood stars are being criticised on social media for showing insensitivity during the difficult COVID times by going out on vacations and sharing pictures from their exotic holiday resorts. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Disha Patani among others have been vacationing in the Maldives during the ongoing pandemic.