Bhediya trailer release date: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya is all set to come out with its first trailer on October 19. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, will mark Varun’s 10 years in the industry. Bhediya is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and is Kaushik’s third film after the success of Stree and Bala. The trailer of the film is expected to be different, entertaining and intriguing. Bhediya is a fantasy actioner and stars Varun in a never-seen-before avatar.Also Read - Bhediya First Look: Varun Dhawan Echoes Dangerous Werewolf | See Poster

The film has been shot in the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh and the audience can expect a lot of mystery in the trailer. It is going to be full of suspense and ‘simmering folk tribute’. Backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Bhediya is set to hit the screens on November 25. The trailer of the film is going to answer many questions that the audience has been asking for a long time: Is the Bhediya real? Is it our friend, is it our foe? What happens next? The trailer will unveil all truths soon! Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon All Set to Unleash 'Bhediya'| First Look Out Tomorrow

CHECK BHEDIYA TEASER STARRING VARUN DHAWAN AND KRITI SANON

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Wrap Up Shooting For Bhediya As They Release New Motion Poster

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present, Bhediya. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan, releasing in cinemas on November 25th, 2022.