New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan set the internet on fire when he attended an awards ceremony with director Karan Johar – the two have reportedly been on the loggerheads after the Dostana 2 debacle. A video from that event showed Varun Dhawan asking Kartik Aaryan to join him on stage to promote his film Jugjugg Jeeyo, a Dharma Productions movie. In an interview with india.com and the entire Zee group, Anil Kapoor teased Varun for bringing Kartik on stage and making him promote a Dharma film.

Anil Kapoor, who plays Varun’s on-screen father in their latest film JugJugg Jeeyo, pulls his leg in the interview. He refers to the awards show and mentions while everyone else came on their own, Varun brought Kartik on stage to perform. “Baaki sab aye stage par, but Kartik ko ye le ke aya…” Anil says. Varun, who is taken aback, laughs and clarifies that he has had his own fun relationship with Kartik for so long and that’s the only reason he asked him to come on the stage. “Actually log ye jante nahi hai ki main Kartik ko bahot time se janta hun. Hum log same gym me workout karte the. Toh mera apna ek masti, relationship hai uske sath. I have a friendship with him and that’s why… (Actually, a lot of people don’t know that Kartik and I know each other for a very long time. We have been working out at the same gym and share a good bond. I have a fun equation with him and that’s the only reason I insisted he joined me on stage).” Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Exclusive Interview | Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Neetu Kapoor - Watch

Kartik's video from the awards ceremony created a big trend on social media with people talking about his silent fight with Karan Johar after which he was deemed 'unprofessional' in many rumours. While Kartik kept refusing, Varun kept insisting he come up and join him in dancing on Naach Punjaban. Soon, Karan Johar and other Bollywood stars grouped on the stage and performed the signature dance step, promoting JugJugg Jeeyo. Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

In another interview with india.com, Kartik was asked if he would ever team up with Karan Johar in the future and he simply smiled. Watch the interview here:

Meanwhile, Varun’s JugJugg Jeeyo is receiving rave reviews from both the critics and the audience alike. The film is a full family entertainer and features a stunning star cast including Neetu Kapoor who is coming back on the screen for the first time after Rishi Kapoor’s demise. Maniesh Paul, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and others also feature in the movie. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and it is expected to bring the trend of big family entertainers back in Bollywood.