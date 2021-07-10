Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon wrapped up shooting for their upcoming movie Bhediya. They took to social media announcing the same and unveiled a new motion poster.Also Read - Mimi Teaser Out: Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi Share Roller Coaster Ride During Different Stages of Pregnancy

The motion poster presents a couple standing on the tip of a mountain under the full moon sky. Kriti Sanon shared the poster and thanked Varun Dhawan for being a ‘crazy entertainer.’ “My First Horror Comedy! Been such a fun journey!!! @amarkaushik thank you for giving me such a memorable character, your energy made it all happen!! As you say.. Khelte hain!! @varundvn Thank you for being a great co-actor and for being the crazy entertainer YOU as always!” she wrote. Also Read - Mimi First Look Out: Kriti Sanon Is Confused As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump But 'Nothing Like What You're Expecting'

Varun Dhawan too shared the poster on his Instagram account and thanked the makers and Kriti. “It’s a film wrap for team #Bhediya! 🐺 🎬 What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik . @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will misss our chats in the van before every scene love u @paalinkabak suprise package thank u 🙏,” he wrote.

Bhediya is scheduled to release on 14th April 2022. The movie has been shot amid the pandemic. While the first schedule of the shoot was held in Arunachal Pradesh, the second schedule was in Mumbai. Talking about what the movie is about, writer Niren Bhatt told PTI, “Bhediya is a visual film. We created so many visuals, this is how the creature would look and this is how the conversion would happen. We have tried to create a film that would stand out internationally in this genre. The effort was to create something unique and path-breaking. It is not a werewolf film, it is a completely different genre that we are trying to define in Hindi cinema.”