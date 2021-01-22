Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding celebrations have begun in the full swing as both the families reached Alibaug today morning. As per the Pinkvilla report, bride-to-be Natasha Dalal has strictly asked the household staff and hotel staff to not click any pictures as she doesn’t want any pictures to be leaked on social media. In a bid to do that phone cameras of the staff have been sealed. There is a strict No Phone Policy for all their wedding functions. Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Wedding: Couple To Tie The Knot at The Mansion House in Alibaug

Meanwhile, paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of the bride’s trousseau as the soon-to-be-married couple left for Alibaug with the outfits, jewellery, gifts, and other stuff. A source also added that amid the pandemic, the Dhawan’s and Dalal’s have asked their wedding planners to make sure that every guest, who will be attending the wedding, including household and hotel staff, to follow all government guidelines and safety measures. Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Wedding: Producer Pahlaj Nihalani Spills Beans on Their Weekend Wedlock

Earlier, Varun’s uncle Anil Dhawan confirmed the wedding date and said, “My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it.”

The wedding will be attended by only 50 guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Remo D’Souza, Shashank Khaitan, Shilpa Shetty Kunda, and Raj Kundra, Vashu Bhagnani among others.

A source said, “The wedding will see only the families and the couple’s school friends in attendance. Last week, the families sent e-invites for the reception. Since David is diabetic and suffered a heart attack in 2013, sons Varun and Rohit don’t want to risk his health by having a grand reception.” Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will be performing on their sangeet ceremony.

However, we are eagerly waiting for their official wedding pictures to be out.

Watch this space for the latest updates!