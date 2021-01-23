Actor Varun Dhawan is getting married to his childhood ladylove Natasha Dalal in a small wedding ceremony tomorrow. The couple, their families, and the guests have moved to Alibaug to attend the wedding that’s happening at the luxurious The Mansion House. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding: Photos From Alibaug Show David Dhawan Thanking The Paps

While various reports suggested that Varun–Natasha have postponed their‏ honeymoon plans, a few reports now mention that the honeymoon could very well be on the cards. After the wedding and the grand reception that's scheduled to take place on January 26 in Mumbai, the newlyweds are expected to fly to Turkey for their honeymoon. A report in Weddingsutra mentioned that the couple will be living at a five-star property called The Ciragan Palace which is considered one of the most stunning and expensive hotels in the world.

While there's no confirmation on the same, Varun has got a lot in the pipeline to start and finish as per their release timings. This includes Jug Jugg Jeeyo that he's currently shoot‌ing with Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor, after which he will move to shoot Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. The actor is also scheduled to reunite with his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for Ekkis.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood A-listers are expected to attend Varun-Natasha’s wedding this weekend in Alibaug. The list includes the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli and his family were clicked at Alibaug last night.