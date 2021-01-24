Actor Varun Dhawan is going to tie the knot today as per traditional Punjabi wedding rituals. The actor is getting married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. Both Varun and Natasha have decided to keep it a low-key affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Also Read - Varun Dhawan's Car Meets With Accident in Alibaug Ahead of Wedding With Natasha Dalal: Report

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to have a beach wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have chosen a beachside lavish property for their nuptials. The family members and the fans have moved to Alibaug Varun-Natasha’s love story. The couple is getting married at the luxurious The Mansion House. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan Won't Happen as Actor Attends Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Sangeet

Varun-Natasha had their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies after the actor enjoyed his Bachelor party in Alibaug at a separate hotel on Friday. On Saturday, as he reached the wedding venue, the real celebrations began and he was also clicked with his gang, looking as dapper as ever as the groom. Also Read - First Photo From Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Wedding: Actor in Sherwani Pose With Groom Squad

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding outfits

The couple is reportedly wearing outfits designed by Manish Malhotra, who’s also related to Varun’s mother Lali Dhawan. A glimpse of Natasha’s lehengas was visible in the photos that came earlier on Friday while the shaadi squad was taking the entire trousseau inside the hotel.

Guests at Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding

Apart from Kunal Kohli, Shashank Khaitan, and Manish Malhotra, several others from Bollywood are expected to attend the wedding tonight. The list includes the names of Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

No phones at Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding

While there’s a strict no-phone policy at the wedding, Varun-Natasha is expected to shoot for some formal pictures to avoid having ‘leaked’ pictures going viral on social media. The paparazzi are stationed outside the wedding venue, expecting the soon-to-be-married couple to give them a glimpse of their wedding look.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding reception

After their starry wedding in Alibaug, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal are expected to host a wedding reception in Mumbai on January 26, Tuesday, for their other friends and colleagues from the industry.