Newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are back to the bay after their lavish wedding at Alibaug. It has been widely reported that the couple will host a grand wedding reception on February 2 for the film fraternity members. However, Varun’s uncle Anil Dhawan has denied the reports and confirmed that the wedding reception is not happening. Also Read - Newlyweds Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Head Back To Mumbai Post Wedding in Alibaug | See Pics

Speaking with Pinkvilla, he said, “Aisa kuch nahin hai (Nothing like that is happening). Hoga toh uska date dekhenge (If it happens, we’ll decide on the date), everybody is busy with their respective things. Whatever you’ll are hearing is not true.” Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Mehendi Ceremony: Actor Plants Kiss On His Bride's Cheeks And It's Pure Love

Varun and Natasha tied the knot on Sunday (January 24) at Alibaug’s The Mansion House in the presence of family members and close friends. The wedding was an intimate affair with only 50 guests including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli, Manish Malhotra and Shashank Khaitan, among others.

The highly anticipated wedding pictures were shared by the actor. He captioned it, “Life long love just became official.”

Previously, it was Anil Dhawan who confirmed Varun and Natasha’s wedding. He had said, “This is the last marriage in our family from Varun’s generation. Rohit (Dhawan, Varun’s elder brother) got married, my children got married and my elder brother’s kids are also married. Toh yeh complete circle ho jayega (this will be a complete circle).”

