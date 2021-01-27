Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a lovely message for his fans post his wedding with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Taking to Twitter, he thanked his fans for blessing them with good wishes. He tweeted, “The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. (sic)” Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Roka Ceremony Pictures Surface on Internet And Fans Can't Keep Calm!

His fans responded to his tweet with adorable comments. One user wrote, “Koi zaruart nahi hai bhai aap best actor ho (No need. You are the best actor) That’s why we love you.”

“Love u VD kush rehna hamesha (stay happy, always)”, wrote another.

Varun and Natasha are back to the bay after tying the knot in Alibaug’s The Mansion House. It was an intimate affair with family members and close friends presence. The actor shared the first official picture on Instagram. He wrote, “Life long love just became official.”

He also shared pictures from haldi and mehendi ceremony.

Recently, the couple’s pictures from Roka ceremony held in February last year surfaced online. The pictures were originally shared by photography company, The Wedding Saga, but they deleted the pictures later. However, the photos were re-shared by several Varun Dhawan fan clubs on Instagram.

The wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan and designer Manish Malhotra among others.