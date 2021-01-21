The celebrations at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s residence have already begun on Thursday. The much-in-love couple is all set to take their vowed on January 24 at the beach resort in Alibaug. The latest reports suggest that the wedding ceremonies will be held at The Mansion House in Alibaug. As per the reports, Varun and Natasha’s families were confused between Tropicana Resort & Spa and The Mansion House and they finally zeroed down to the latter. Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Wedding: Producer Pahlaj Nihalani Spills Beans on Their Weekend Wedlock

A source told Pinkvilla that Varun and Natasha will tie the knot at The Mansion House, Alibaug. The wedding venue is situated in a quaint village of Alibaug and offers an ideal spot to celebrate and relax and is within walking distance from Sasawane beach. The source further revealed that the bride and groom along with their respective families will start to leave for Alibaug on January 22. The accommodation for the guests has been done in villas. The Palm Court, The Cove Room, and The Sky Deck Room have been booked for guests and families. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding Guest List: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar To Be in Attendance

Recently, David Dhawan along with son Rohit Dhawan and daughter-in-law Janhvi was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s store. Today, the chunni ceremony will take place at Natasha’s home. The Dhawans will visit Dalal’s residence to perform the ceremony that will mark the commencement of wedding festivities. The bride will be given a special red dupatta, gifts, sweets, clothes, and dry fruits.

As long as the guest list is concerned, Bollywood personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Remo D’Souza, Shilpa Shetty Kunda, Raj Kundra among others will attend Varun and Natasha’s wedding ceremony.

Well, we can’t wait for their official wedding pictures!