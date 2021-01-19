Actor Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal are all set to take their vows on January 24, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony at a beach resort in Alibaug. The Coolie No 1 actor has invited a total of 50 guests keeping in mind the safety restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the sources, the guest list includes filmmaker Karan Johar, Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. Apart from these, the guest list also includes Remo D’Souza, Shashank Khaitan, Shilpa Shetty Kunda, and Raj Kundra, Vashu Bhagnani among others. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor To Make Her Bollywood Debut Soon With Noted Filmmaker, Confirms Boney Kapoor

Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying, “The wedding will see only the families and the couple’s school friends in attendance. Last week, the families sent e-invites for the reception. Since David is diabetic and suffered a heart attack in 2013, sons Varun and Rohit don’t want to risk his health by having a grand reception.” The source also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan might not be able to attend the wedding as he is shooting for Pathan in a bio-bubble. Also Read - Dhaakad Poster Out: Kangana Ranaut is 'Fearless And Fiery' in First Look, Film To Release on This Date



The reports also suggest that the guest will board private yachts from Gateway of India and from there, private cars will carry them to the beach resort that is booked for the grand wedding ceremony.

Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla that Varun and Natasha’s wedding will be a five-day affair. However, according to the Mid-Day report, they have planned a one-day celebration with the wedding happening during the day followed by a low-key reception in the evening. The wedding festivities will begin in Mumbai with ‘chunni chadana’ ceremony. As per the reports, the members of the Dhawan family will be visiting Dalal’s residence to perform the ceremony. They will arrive with jewellery, sweets, gifts, and red-coloured outfit which could be a lehenga or saree. The ceremony will be performed by Varun’s mother and she will be placing a red dupatta on Natasha’s head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by varun Natasha lovers (@varun_natasha_lovers)



The major ceremonies will take place in Alibaug and Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will be performing on their sangeet ceremony.iiii

Earlier, the couple was reportedly planning to get married last year in Vietnam but due to the pandemic, their wedding was postponed. Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts and have been in a relationship since years.

Watch this space for the latest updates!