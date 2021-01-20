Film producer and former chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, Pahlaj Nihalani, has spilled the beans on Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding. The producer has indeed confirmed that the wedding might take place this weekend but he hasn’t received an invite yet. In a statement, Pahlaj told Mid-Day, “I have heard that Varun’s wedding is happening this weekend. But I have not received an invite yet. David and I talk once in a while, but he hasn’t mentioned the wedding to me. I wish the couple all the best.” Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding Guest List: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar To Be in Attendance

The Dhawans have indulged no details about the Alibaug wedding. Earlier speaking with Filmfare magazine, he had said, “Everyone is talking about this for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by varun Natasha lovers (@varun_natasha_lovers)



Varun’s uncle Anil told Bombay Times, “Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it that big a secret)?”

If reports are to be believed, Varun and Natasha will have an intimate wedding on January 24 followed up with a low-key reception. The guest lists includes ace names from the industry such as Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Remo D’Souza, Shashank Khaitan, Shilpa Shetty Kunda, and Raj Kundra, Vashu Bhagnani among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by varun Natasha lovers (@varun_natasha_lovers)



A source close to the family told Pinkvilla, “The wedding will see only the families and the couple’s school friends in attendance. Last week, the families sent e-invites for the reception. Since David is diabetic and suffered a heart attack in 2013, sons Varun and Rohit don’t want to risk his health by having a grand reception.”

Previously, the couple was reportedly planning to get married last year in Vietnam but due to the pandemic, their wedding was postponed. Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts and have been in a relationship since years.