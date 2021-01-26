Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are man and wife now but do you know the couple was officially hitched in February 2020? The duo’s roka ceremony was held last yer in February and their pictures from the ceremony have surfaced online. The pictures were originally shared by photography company, The Wedding Saga, but they deleted the pictures later. However, the photos were re-shared by several Varun Dhawan fan clubs on Instagram. Also Read - Shakti Kapoor Breaks Silence on Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha's Marriage Rumours After Varun Dhawan's Post

In the pictures, while Varun is seen all suited up, Natasha can be seen clad in a heavily sequinned ethnic wear. In one of the photos, they can be seen wearing garland and holding a coconut while in another, they cut a cake. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding: Actor Thanks Fans For Blessing Them With Good Wishes, Netizens Send Love

In February 2020, there were speculations that Varun and Natasha got engaged. However, he denied the reports and tweeted, “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party, wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers.”

Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party 🥳 wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers https://t.co/PPhvvMLUka — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020



Varun tied the knot with childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Natasha at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug on Sunday. Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, the wedding took place only in the presence of family members and close friends. Select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan and designer Manish Malhotra were invited.

Varun has shared photographs from his wedding, Haldi and other ceremonies on social media. In a latest Instagram post, he has shared a picture of Natasha’s mehendi ceremony where the actor can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek.