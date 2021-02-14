Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal shared a romantic picture on the special day of love – Valentine’s Day. To mark the day, the actor took to Instagram to post a never-seen-before photo of himself with his wife Natasha. The two look lovely together in the photo and radiate the glow of happiness and love. Also Read - Anti-Valentine’s Week 2021: When is Slap Day, Kick Day, Breakup Day? Dates For ‘Unromantic Week’

While Varun is seen rocking a silver quilt jacket, Natasha is seen rocking a grey long coat with a matching woolen cap. The couple further flaunts their shy smiles while posing in front of a stunning city backdrop. Varun simply wrote 'Everyday everywhere ❤️ v' as he shared the picture on Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Amy Jackson, and Ganesh Acharya among other celebrities showered love on Varun-Natasha in the comments of the post. Most people dropped a heart emoji while some wrote just how cute they look with each other.

Varun and Natasha got married in January this year in a small wedding ceremony in Alibaug. The couple tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals in the presence of their family members and a few close friends. Varun and Natasha decked up in ivory and silver outfits on their D-Day as they posed for the paparazzi and accepted their best wishes for a happy married life.