Actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor have tested positive for the coronavirus. The other two actors Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani who were working on the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo have tested negative. The team was shooting for their upcoming film in Chandigarh. While Varun landed back to promote Coolie No. 1 a few days back, Anil and Neetu reached Mumbai after their diagnosis report. The film's director Raj Mehta has also tested positive for the virus.

Neetu, Varun, Anil and Kiara went to Chandigarh in November this year to begin the shoot of the film. The veteran actor even made an emotional post about getting back on the sets after such a long time. She had posted, "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared 😬, but I know you are always with me ❤️ #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR ❤️❤️" (sic)