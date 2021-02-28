Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on early Sunday morning as they head to cousin’s Priyaank Sharma’s wedding with Shaza Morani. While Shraddha was seen with brother Siddhanth Kapoor and other family members, Varun was spotted solo. In February, Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank had a court wedding with producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza. Post the court wedding, they hosted a party for their friends and family. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Directed by Luv Ranjan, Gets a Release Date- Read Deets

Now, the couple is all set to tie the knot traditionally in the Maldives. Shraddha and Siddhanth were spotted sporting matching tees for their flight that has inscribed words that read, “ The One Where Shaza Gets Married to Priyaank”. Shraddha teamed up with a pair of denim shorts and a pair of chic sunglasses. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Romantic Picture Proves 'Everyday Everywhere' is Valentine's Day

On the other hand, Varun was seen getting off his car solo. Unlike Shraddha, he was seen sporting a casual tee with a pair of denim pants, a pair of sunglasses and a cap for his flight.

Shraddha might also ring her 34th birthday in the Maldives on March 3.

Talking about Priyaank and Shaaza Morani, they have known each other for a decade now. Earlier Karim Morani, father of Shaza Morani, told Bombay Times, “Priyaank is a very loving and caring guy. I am sure he fits the bill. Also, he comes from a very nice family. Padmini and Tutu are just great.”