Actor Varun Dhawan reached his wedding venue in Alibaug on Saturday noon, looking stylish in white. The popular Bollywood star is getting married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in a small wedding ceremony at The Mansion House in Alibaug. The family is reportedly hosting only 50 people as per the COVID-19 guidelines with all the precautions and security in place. The actor will be tying the knot tomorrow after a Sangeet night today.

While Natasha and the entire family reached the venue on Friday itself, Varun was reportedly enjoying his bachelor's party in Mumbai. The actor looked all energetic and absolutely happy to be embarking on a new journey. As he stepped out of his car, he waved to the paparazzi and thanked them for their best wishes. The video of Varun talking to the paps outside his wedding venue is going viral on social media currently:

Varun and Natasha’s wedding trousseau has been designed by Manish Malhotra who also reached the venue on Saturday morning, followed by Varun’s friend and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. Other guests including Karan Johar who’s reportedly choreographing the Sangeet performances, will also be reaching Alibaug by the evening. Actor Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon among others are expected to attend the wedding weekend in Alibaug and shower their best wishes on the newlyweds.

Watch out this space for all the latest pictures and videos related to Varun-Natasha’s wedding in Alibaug!