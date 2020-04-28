Speculations about the Hindi remake of Theri have already been rife in the Bollywood’s grapevine. Now, the latest report suggests that actor Varun Dhawan will be seen stepping into the shoes of Thalapathy Vijay for the Hindi remake. As reported by The News Minute, the director of the original Tamil film – Atlee might come on board to direct the Hindi version of the film as well. While there’s no confirmation on the same yet, the audience seems excited to see Varun wearing the uniform for the first time on-screen. Also Read - Varun Dhawan is All Praises For Anushka Sharma, Says 'Proud of You Producer Saab'

Theri, which was released in the year 2016, turned out to be a Box Office winner. It featured Thalapathy Vijay in the role of an undercover cop – Deputy Commissioner who works as a baker while on a ghost protocol mission. The film went on to win many awards including the Best Entertainer of the Year Award for Vijay. Also Read - Shocking! Rajinikanth Fan Kills Thalapathy Vijay Fan Over Heated Argument on COVID-19 Funds

After the film’s success, it was announced that Theri was being remade in Telugu and actor Ravi Teja was playing the lead. Currently, the film is yet to begin its shoot as the entire industry remains shut due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The original Theri also featured Samantha Akkineni and Amy Jackson alongside Vijay while Mahendra, Prabhu and Raadhika were seen in other important roles. Also Read - I-T Officials Find Rs 25 Crore From Bigil Producer, Thalapathy Vijay Being Questioned

Meanwhile, Varun is currently awaiting the release of the remake of Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The actor was also scheduled to start shooting for his upcoming film – the Arun Khetarpal biopic. However, considering the current difficult times, everything has been put on hold.

Your thoughts on Varun doing Theri remake?