Actor Varun Dhawan’s maternal aunt has passed away after battling with COVID-19 in the United States. A source spoke to ABP News and it revealed that “The cause of her death is the infection caused by Coronavirus.” Also Read - 'Love You Maa si'! Varun Dhawan's Aunt Passes Away, Actor And Other Stars Offer Condolence

Earlier, announcing the heartbreaking news, Varun took to Instagram to share a picture and wrote, “Love you maa si rip.” Followed by Gayatri Mantra. A few days ago, the Kalank actor said that one of the relatives has been tested positive for coronavirus and turns out it was his maasi, as per the sources. Sharing the sad news, he said during a live Instagram chat, “It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it.” Also Read - Varun Dhawan to Play Undercover Cop in Hindi Remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri? Read on

Director Kunal Kohli also lost his maternal aunt to coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, he shared the sad news and revealed that she battled COVID-19 for 8 weeks and then succumbed to the virus. He tweeted, “Lost my Masi to COVID after an 8-week struggle. In Chicago. We’re a large family that’s really close. We can’t be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my Mom Masi’s & Mama’s not being able to be together at this time is really hard.” (sic)

Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We’re a large family that’s really close. We can’t be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my Mom Masi’s & Mama’s not being able to be together at this time is really hard. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 23, 2020



Doing his bit during the desperate times, Varun provided meals for the poor who are jobless and without a home. He also provided meals to medical staff at the hospital.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.