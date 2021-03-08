Actor Varun Dhawan shared an endearing post on International Women’s Day for his wife Natasha Dalal, his mother Karuna, and his sister-in-law. He accompanied his post with a strong message, “Happy women’s day. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari. It’s great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women because each woman is someone’s wife, mother or sister.” Also Read - India Women to Play One-Off Test Against England Later This Year, Confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

In January this year, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot at an intimate wedding at Alibaug’s The Mansion House. It was an intimate affair with family members and close friends presence. The wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan, and designer Manish Malhotra among others.

The actor had confirmed dating Natasha on the sixth season of Koffee With Karan. He had said, “I am dating her and we are a couple…I plan to marry her.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently shooting for his film Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to release in April 2022. He was last seen in David Dhawan’s directorial film, Coolie No 1. He made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year. He also has Jug Jug Jeeyo in his pipeline. He is known for his films such as Badlapur, Dilwale, Sui Dhaaga, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and ABCD 2.