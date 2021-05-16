Mumbai: Veteran actor KD Chandran, best known for his role in Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan starrer Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, passed away on Sunday morning. In the film, the veteran actor played the role of Juhi’s father. The actor was admitted to Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai and died due to heart attack. Also Read - New Film Based on Sushant Singh Rajput Starring Shakti Kapoor, Asrani And Zuber Khan Underway

His daughter and actor-dancer Sudha Chandran confirmed the news in a conversation with Aaj Tak and said that her father was not keeping well.

Earlier this month, Sudha celebrated her father’s birthday. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to you Appa…..thnx for inculcating te best values of life Nd making me what I m today.so proud to b Ur daughter….Ravi Nd myself wish u a Very happy birthday.lv u Appa.”

KD Charan is known for films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Tere Mere Sapne, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, China Gate, Pukar, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Shararat, Koi Mil Gaya and TV series Gulmohar.