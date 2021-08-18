Mumbai: Veteran actor Sunita Shirole is going through a terrible phase in life and has sought financial help from people. The actor, who has worked with Salman Khan and other big celebs in her long career, is suffering from many ailments and is living at a fellow actor’s house. While speaking to a leading daily, she explained her ordeal and mentioned that she had earned a lot during her heydays in the industry but her savings were spent during the pandemic and now her health has deteriorated due to which she is unable to work and therefore, there’s no flow of money.Also Read - Shagufta Ali Urges People to Offer Her Work After Receiving Financial Help: 'I Belong to The Sets'

ETimes quoted the veteran actor as saying, "I was staying as a paying guest in a flat, but I couldn't pay for three months, as I had no money left. I am grateful to CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) for sending Nupur Alankar to help me. She has brought me to her home for the time being and has also hired a nurse for me. I want to start working because I need the money, but the condition of my leg is deteriorating and I don't know if I will be able to walk again. I need financial help till I get back on my feet."

Shirole had undergone angioplasty in the past, and she is now battling kidney ailments. She also suffers from acute knee pain due to which she also fell twice at the hospital and fractured her left leg. She said that she cannot bend anymore and there are other health-related issues that she keeps on facing every now and then.

The senior actor further revealed that she and her husband had invested a major chunk of their earnings in a business but the warehouse caught fire. Sunita Shirole said that she regrets that she didn’t save enough for bad days like these and her husband also passed away in 2003. “Aaj main duniya ke rehem aur karam par hoon. It’s very difficult to survive. I regret not saving money for a rainy day and not owning a house in Mumbai,” she said.