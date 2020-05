Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur, known as Yogesh in Bollywood, passed away on Friday. He was 77. He wrote songs for Bollywood, and is best known for songs like, Kahin Door Jab Din Dal Jaaye and Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli in Anand (1971). Also Read - 'Come Back Like How You Did in Karz,' Lata Mangeshkar Once Again Goes Emotional Remembering Rishi Kapoor

Yogesh Gaur was born on March 19, 1943, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Yogesh also worked in television serials as a writer.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Friday paid tribute to lyricist Yogesh Gaur after his demise earlier today. The 90-year-old singer expressed her respect to the artist on Twitter. Addressing her sorrow with the news about the sudden demise, the singer noted that she has sung many songs, which was written by the late lyricist. As she recalled about him, the Dafli Wale Dafli Baja singer explained about the calm and composed nature that the songwriter possessed. She tweeted, "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun."

He also wrote lyrics of hit songs Rimjhim Gire Saawan, Kai Baar Yunhi Dekha Hai, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Na bole tum na maine kuch kaha from Baaton Baaton Mein to name a few.