Mumbai: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time. They are seen together during festivals, at Bollywood parties, exchanging glances at the awards function, and subtle bonding on social media. But, they haven't made anything official yet. Their industry colleagues know about them and they are ready to spill the beans. At least Harshvardhan Kapoor has.

In his latest interview with an entertainment channel, Harshvardhan confirmed that his friends Vicky and Katrina are together. However, the moment he said it, he asked if he is going to be in a trouble for saying that. Harshvardhan was speaking at Zoom's show By Invite Only Season 2 when he said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know."

The fans were beyond excited over the actor's confirmation. This is for the first time that someone close to Vicky-Katrina has confirmed that they are indeed dating and are in a happy relationship. The fans put out celebratory comments on social media as they cherished the news. Several media reports have mentioned that Vicky and Katrina have been head over heels in love with each other. The two keep visiting each other's houses in the wee hours and have spent a few days together during the lockdown as well.

Vicky and Katrina make a good pair and we wonder if someone has already thought of casting them on-screen!