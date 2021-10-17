Vicky on roka with Katrina: Actor Vicky Kaushal blamed the news of his rumoured engagement on the media and called it all a creation by the paparazzi. The actor is currently garnering appreciation for his performance in the role of Sardar Udham Singh in the Shoojit Sircar-directed film. However, during a promotional interview, when he was asked to spill the beans on his personal life and talk about the rumours of his roka ceremony with Katrina Kaif, Vicky said that it was all imagined by the media itself.Also Read - Sardar Udham Review: Vicky Kaushal Shines In Impactful Shootjit Sircar's Directorial

Speaking to ETimes on his engagement rumours with Katrina, Vicky said, "The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)." The two actors are rumoured to be dating each other for over two years now. They have occassionally been spotted enjoying dinners and lunches together, and also flirting here and there during events where their gestures and body language speak a lot. The two also spent Diwali festivities together in 2020 when Katrina was clicked outside Vicky's residence and his friends were also spotted joining them.

However, neither of them has accepted their relationship in the media yet. Earlier this year, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal spoke on the roka rumours of his brother. He laughed it off and revealed that even their parents took a dig at Vicky for the same. He told Spotboye, "I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, 'Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)'. And then Vicky told them, 'Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)'."

Meanwhile, Katrina was clicked at the special screening of Vicky’s film Sardar Udham on Friday. The actor looked pretty as she showed support for her rumoured beau. Your thoughts on Katrina and Vicky’s relationship?