Mumbai: The reports of Vicky Kaushal planning to marry Katrina Kaif soon have been making headlines for quite some time now. If reports are to believe, the actors will marry in December and their wedding festivities will begin from December 1 and continue till December 7. There are also reports that suggest Vicky and Katrina got rokafied this Diwali at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s Mumbai home. Amid all this, it was earlier reported that the couple will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as they rented out a flat in Mumbai’s Plush Apartment.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Is Set For An Adventurous Ride With Bear Grylls, Episode To Premiere On THIS Date

Now, it has been revealed that Vicky and Katrina rented the 8th floor of the luxurious apartment in July 2021. Varun Singh, who heads a real estate portal, told India Today that Vicky rented this apartment for a period of 60 months (5 years). Reportedly, Vicky paid a security deposit of Rs. 1.75 crores. Apart from this, the rent of this flat is Rs 8 Lakh for first 36 months. However, the rent for the next 12 months will be Rs. 8.40 lakh. The rent for the remaining year will be Rs. 8.82 lakhs per month. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Opening Weekend: Akshay Kumar Creates History, Beats His Own Record With Rs 77 cr in 1st Weekend

Earlier, it was reported that Vicky will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur and that it was Katrina’s idea to choose the venue. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Roka Ceremony Took Place at Kabir Khan's House This Diwali- Report

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is recently seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She is also shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, is shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele. He also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in his pipeline.