Mumbai: Bollywood’s most loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary. On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal took to social media and dropped an unseen picture with Katrina from their Sangeet ceremony. In the picture, the two love birds can be seen dancing their heart out. While Vicky looks handsome as always in a kurta, Katrina dons a magenta lehenga. Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, ‘Forever to go!’ and dropped a red heart emoji.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Reunites With Vicky Kaushal And Sunny Kaushal Over Zoom to Celebrate Sister Isabelle's Birthday - See Pic

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Earlier today, Katrina Kaif also took to her official Instagram account and shared an adorable selfie with hubby Vicky. ‘Happppyyyyy one month my (sic),’ the diva wrote. Vicky was also quick to drop a heart emoji in the comment section of Katrina’s post. Several of Vicky and Katrina’s friends also showered love on the newlywed couple. While Neha Dhupia wrote, “Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple… we love you (sic),” Anaita Shroff commented, “May every month bring more! Ps: can’t believe it’s only been a month!(sic).” Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Mini Mathur also sent wishes to the couple. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Imitates Katrina Kaif's Dance Moves From Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Delights The Internet | Watch

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only 120 people.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. Apart from this, she has signed another project with director Sriram Raghavan. Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Mr Lele, Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family.