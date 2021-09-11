Mumbai: Almost a month after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif‘s engagement rumours made headlines, Sunny Kaushal (Vicky Kaushal’s brother) has now revealed how the family reacted to it.Also Read - 'Well Intentioned, But Misinterpreted': Zomato Issues Statement After Outrage Over Ads Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's younger brother, Sunny Kaushal recently talked about the actor's Roka ceremony rumours with SpotboyE and said that "We don't know where it all came from." He even informed the entertainment portal that the family laughed and joked when the reports asked Vicky to treat them with sweets.

"I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, 'Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)'. And then Vicky told them, 'Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (For the imaginary engagement, have some imaginary sweets too)'," Sunny Kaushal told SpotboyE.

The rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s roka ceremony made headlines after paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a post and wrote, “Hmmmm there are engagement rumours that they had a Roka ceremony. Will wait for an official announcement till then it remains a rumour. #vickykaushal #katrinakaif”.

However, Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal had reacted to it and had said that ‘it’s not true’. Even Katrina Kaif’s team clarified that there is no truth to the rumours.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is busy with Mr Lele and Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama. Apart from this, Vicky also has Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is busy with the shoot of Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.