Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally shifted to their new Juhu apartment. On Monday, Katrina took to her Instagram stories and shared a romantic picture with their hands clasped together. One can also see red and white chooda in Katrina’s hand and the beach view in the background. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, ‘Home’ and dropped a red heart emoji. Vicky too shared the same picture on his social media account.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Mehendi In Honeymoon Picture, Fans Ask 'Vicky Ka Naam Kha Hai?'

Check out the picture shared by Katrina Kaif:

Vicky and Katrina recently shifted to their new apartment which is in the same building where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli live. It is reportedly on the eighth floor. If reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina paid a security deposit of Rs 1.75 crore to rent this house. As per a report in India Today, the rent for the initial 36 months of this flat is Rs 8 lakh per month. However, for the next 12 months, it is Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months, the rent is Rs 8.82 lakh per month. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Is Back To Work As She Heads To Delhi With Salman Khan For Tiger 3 Shoot

A few days back Katrina Kaif cooked Sooji Halwa as a part of ‘Chaunka chardhana‘ ceremony. She shared the picture of the Halwa and wrote, ‘Maine banaya‘. Vicky also posted the same picture calling it the ‘best Halwa ever’. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Resumes Work After Wedding With Katrina Kaif, Fans Ask 'Bhauji Kesi Hai?'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. While their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only 120 people, several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Neha Dhupia among others attended the big fat Indian wedding. The couple also shared pictures from their Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremony on social media later. Needless to say, they looked prettiest and the happiest in their Sabyasachi outfits. Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina have also planned to host an elaborate wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai which is likely to be on December 20.