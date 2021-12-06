Vicky-Katrina wedding big update: The big Bollywood wedding week is here as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. The paparazzi who are stationed outside the couple’s respective residences in Mumbai experienced a beautiful gesture by Vicky’s father on Sunday evening. As mentioned in a report published by ETimes, Vicky’s father and renowned stuntman Sham Kaushal made sure that the photographers outside his house were well fed when they stood there for hours to capture a glimpse of Katrina’s family who visited the Kaushal house on Sunday for a pre-wedding ceremony. It is believed that the couple registered their marriage at the Uri actor’s house before they fly to Rajasthan today to begin the festivities for their lavish wedding.Also Read - Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary: Security Tightened In Ayodhya | All You Need To Know

With so much planning to make the wedding a fully secret affair, the paparazzi are trying their best to give away anything that's possible to click for the audience. The daily reported that the drivers working for the Kaushal family came down the building and gave starters to the paps. The report suggested that it was Vicky's father's idea to provide food to the paparazzi.

Vicky and Katrina are reportedly leaving for Rajasthan today, Monday, and the paps have been making sure to perform their duty diligently. On Sunday evening, Katrina, dressed in a white saree, was clicked at Vicky's residence with her mom and other family members. The actor smiled for the paps and looked absolutely stunning dressed in an ivory ruffled saree and an embellished blouse.

Meanwhile, the preparations are set for this big-fat Bollywood wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. While the guest list is kept secretive, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Ali Abas Zafar, and Aditya Dhar among others are expected to fly to Rajasthan soon. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the VicKat wedding!