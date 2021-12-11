Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was Bolywood’s one of the most awaited ones. The duo got married on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. While their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only 120 people, fans were eagerly waiting to see Vicky and Katrina dressed as a groom and bride respectively. However, the couple has now released stunning pictures from their Haldi ceremony. On Saturday, Vicky and Katrina took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared a glimpse of their Haldi ceremony. “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi,” they wrote. The duo can be seen dressed in white and look their happiest in these pictures.Also Read - Is This Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif’s New Sea-Facing Home? This Viral Video Suggests So

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9. Several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Neha Dhupia among others attended the big fat Indian wedding. Reportedly, the couple got married in two ceremonies following two different customs and traditions. If reports are to be believed, VicKat are now likely to host a reception party next week for their friends in Bollywood.