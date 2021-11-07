Mumbai: Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumours went viral, all eyes were on them. Fans, followers and paps are eagerly waiting for their wedding as it will be the celebrity marriage of the year. After pictures of Vicky-Katrina have been doing rounds from Diwali meet up, there are reports that suggest Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got rokafied this Diwali at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s Mumbai home. The roka ceremony took place on the day of Diwali in front of the families of the two.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif’s Film Collects Rs 23.85 Crore

Diwali is an auspicious day and Vicky and Katrina had opted this date for forever beginnings. As reported in ETimes, sources have revealed Vicky and Katrina opted to travel in different cars to avoid the paparazzi and media attention. While Vicky has his brother Sunny and parents, Katrina had her sister Isabelle and mom Suzanne by her side. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Proposing to Katrina Kaif in Front of Salman Khan in an Old Video is All Heart

Kabir Khan and Katrina Kaif share a great bond and Kabir also considers Katrina as his family. A source close to the couple revealed that everything was kept minimal for the roka ceremony. The house was decorated with flowers and light. Although, both Vicky and Katrina shared their Diwali pictures on their social media handles but decided to keep silent about their roka.

There are reports that the actors will get married in December and their wedding festivities will begin from December 1 and continue till December 7. Vicky will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur. It was Katrina’s idea to choose the venue and Vicky was impressed with her choice. A source close to the actress said, ‘Katrina wanted to get married in a pakka Maharani style, adorned with the finest traditional Indian jewellery and bridal wear. She has been mesmerized by the culture of Rajasthan. It was a Rajasthani wedding that she had attended as a guest a few years ago and the grandeur of it all remained on her mind. She always knew that when she gets married, it will be in a similar fashion.’

Well, if it is true, we would like to congratulate Katrina and Vicky!