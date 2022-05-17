Most talked about B-Town couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been all over the internet since they headed to New York. Katrina made sure her hubby Vicky gets the best birthday gift in New York and that was a beautiful ‘shaadiwala birthday post’ from Katrina. On the night of birthday, VicKat celebrated with friends and the Uri actor also gave a sneak peek of the bash. He took to Instagram to share pictures from his birthday bash with Katrina Kaif and also expressed his excitement. Kaushal thanked his fans and well-wishers and gave them “Bahot Sara Pyaar” in return. While sharing the cake cutting video, he captioned the post, “Swinging into the new year with my favorite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!🤗❤️”.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Surely Knows How to Burn Those Extra Calories During New York Holidays

In a series of pictures shared by Vicky Kaushal, the first photo is from his birthday where he was seen posing for the camera. The actor looked great in a combo of a blue tee and black pants while relaxing. He completed his ensemble with a cap and sunglasses. He also shared a video where he blew candles while cutting the cake. The newlywed couple posed with their friends in the last snap, and their smiles said it all… Also Read - Shaadishuda Wala Birthday: Katrina Kaif Wishes Vicky Kaushal With a Romantic Note, His Reply Wins Hearts

Photos from Vicky Kaushal’s 34th birthday celebrations in New York:

Katrina Kaif had also posted a lovely picture of Vicky holding the brunch menu card on his birthday eve. Vicky was treated to a 2-course feast organized just for him. Vicky was seen beaming enthusiastically at the camera with a gleam in his eyes

Katrina and Vicky married in an intimate yet spectacular ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9 last year after dating for a while. Since then, the power couple has given fans numerous glimpses of their mushy pictures filled with love. Fans can’t get over this couple and have been expressing their madness over them through comments on social media.

On the professional front, Katrina has some exciting projects incoming. She will appear in the highly anticipated Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, as well as in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. Meanwhile, Vicky will star alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera. He’s also finished filming opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project.