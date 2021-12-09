Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Day LIVE: The day has finally come! Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot in the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Vicky and Katrina are set to wed in Chauth Ka Barwara near Sawai Madhopur. As per the latest reports, Vicky and Katrina’s wedding ceremony will begin around noon today and the couple will take pheras between 3.30 pm to 3.45 pm. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the wedding mandap of the couple has been arranged in such a way that it faces a temple. Reportedly, the couple will visit the nearby Chauth Mata temple to seek blessings before beginning their married life.Also Read - Jutti Stalls to Bangles Shops, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding is Actually a Carnival in Jaipur!

The couple has already celebrated their sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. Several Bollywood celebrities are already at the lavish resort of Rajasthan and to take part in the much-awaited wedding ceremony. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Dances at Her Mehendi in a Green Kanjivaram Saree? Truth Behind The Viral Photo

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Farah Khan, actor Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan and others are all set to take part in the wedding ceremony. Reportedly, they have been asked to leave their cell phones in their respective rooms while attending any of the wedding ceremonies. Apart from this, the guests have also been requested to refrain from posting pictures on social media. However, if reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina have already sold the right to their wedding footage to an OTT platform for a whopping Rs 80 crore. As reported by ETimes, the wedding video will stream on Amazon Prime Video in early 2022. Also Read - Other Than Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Venue, 5 Places to Visit in Sawai Madhopur

Check all the LIVE Updates From VicKat’s Wedding:

Live Updates

  • 10:08 AM IST

    Vicky-Katrina To Have Two Marriage Ceremonies

    As per a report in ETimes, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will marry in two ceremonies in both their traditions and customs.

  • 9:57 AM IST

    Salman Khan To Not Attend Vicky-Katrina’s Wedding

    Amid the suspense, if Salman Khan will be attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, the actor was spotted as he left for Riyadh in the wee hours of Thursday. This means that Salman will not join VicKat’s wedding ceremony.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    Vicky and Katrina’s Wedding Muhurat Is Here

    As per the latest reports, Vicky and Katrina’s wedding ceremony will begin around noon today and the couple will take pheras between 3.30 pm to 3.45 pm.

  • 8:39 AM IST

    Salman Khan Leaves Mumbai, Will He Be Attending VicKat’s Wedding?

    Salman Khan was spotted while leaving Mumbai on Wednesday night. Is he heading to Rajasthan to attend Vicky and Katrina’s wedding?

  • 8:26 AM IST

    Vicky-Katrina To Wed In Chauth Ka Barwara

    As per sources, Vicky and Katrina are set to wed in Chauth Ka Barwara near Sawai Madhopur. Reportedly, the couple will visit the nearby Chauth Mata temple to seek blessings before beginning their married life.

  • 7:50 AM IST

    Salman Khan Not Invited To The VicKat Wedding?

    Salman Khan and his family are probably not invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has once again said that the family has not received any invitation. “We have not been invited. So, how would we go?,” Arpita told ETimes.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    Google Tags Vicky-Katrina As Each Others’ ‘Spouse’

    Google has already declared that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are each others’ ‘spouses’. Just search Vicky Kaushal or Katrina Kaif on Google and you’ll see the spouse category added to it.