Mumbai: The reports of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding have been making headlines for weeks now. If reports are to be believed, the rumoured Bollywood couple is set to tie the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Amid all this, the reports of SOPs for the guests at the big fat Indian wedding also surfaced online. It is being said that the invitees will not have to contact the outside world till they leave the venue and sharing pictures on social media will not be allowed.

However, a close friend has now dismissed all such reports of pre-conditions at the wedding. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, a close friend has called such reports 'ridiculous' saying, "There are no preconditions for the wedding. At the most, they may request invitees to not use mobile phones during the ceremony (which, mind you, they haven't). But how can they ask invitees to cease all contact with the outside world while they are at the venue? Is this wedding or the NAM summit?"

Meanwhile, as per the speculations, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will arrive at their wedding destination on December 6. Reportedly, the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. Earlier, it was also reported that several Dharamshalas have been booked in Chauth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan for bouncers and security personnel for the wedding. Apart from this, it is also being said that Sawai Madhopur's district administration held a meeting to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding.

However, despite several speculations, both, Vicky and Katrina have maintained silence and have not issued any official statement regarding their wedding.