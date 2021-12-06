Mumbai: Even though Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have maintained silence on the reports of their wedding, seems like it’s finally happening now. The Bollywood duo was snapped in Mumbai as they left for Jaipur. Vicky Kaushal was spotted at a private airport where he also waved at the paparazzi. On the other hand, Katrina too was spotted outside her residence as she left for Jaipur. She wore a yellow outfit and looked absolutely stunning.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Marriage LIVE UPDATES, Monday: Bollywood Duo Wave At Paps While Leaving For Jaipur

This has come hours after Katrina’s sister Isabella Kaif and Natasha were snapped at the Jaipur airport as they made their way to the lavish wedding venue of the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Apart from this, bride-to-be Katrina’s friend and fashion designer Anaita Shroff was also snapped at the Jaipur airport.

Apart from this, designer Arpita Mehta, who has styled Katrina many times in the past seems to have confirmed the news of the big fat Indian wedding. She took to social media and call the actor ‘bride-to-be’ in her post.

Reportedly, the duo is likely to tie the knot on December 9 and their pre-wedding ceremonies will begin from tomorrow i.e December 7. As per the reports, the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. Earlier, it was also reported that several Dharamshalas have been booked in Chauth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan for bouncers and security personnel for the wedding. Apart from this, it was also reported that Sawai Madhopur’s district administration held a meeting to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding.