Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is back to work 9 days after his wedding with Katrina Kaif. On Saturday, Vicky took to his official Instagram account and shared the update with fans with a sunkissed selfie. In the picture, Vicky can be seen sitting in a car. The actor dropped a coffee and clapboard emoticon in the caption to suggest that he is back to work.

However, soon after Vicky shared his selfie, fans flooded the comment section asking where Katrina 'bhabhi' is. While one of the fans wrote, "Katrina bhauji kesi hai?" another social media user commented, "Bhai bhabhi nhi dikh rahi photo me." Not just this, but fans also talked about Katrina Kaif's 'pehli rasoi' and asked Vicky about the sooji halwa she cooked. "Aur bhaiya halwa kaisa tha?" one of the fans wrote. Another person commented, "Khaliya halwa?" One of Katrina's fans also asked Vicky to take care of her. "Meri Katrina didi ko khush rakhna, kaam mat karwana jada," the fan wrote.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. While their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only 120 people, several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Neha Dhupia among others attended the big fat Indian wedding. The couple also shared pictures from their Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremony on social media later. Needless to say, they looked prettiest and the happiest in their Sabyasachi outfits. Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina have also planned to host an elaborate wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai which is likely to be on December 20.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Mr Lele, Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family.