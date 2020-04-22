Actor Vicky Kaushal recently revealed that he has experienced sleep paralysis a few times and admitted that it is ‘damn scary’. During the recently held ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, one fan asked him, “Did you ever experience a bhoot in real?” To which, he replied, “I have experienced Sleep Paralysis a couple of times… it’s damn scary. Read about it!” Also Read - Vicky Kaushal's Society Partially Sealed After 11-Year-Old Girl Tested Positive For COVID-19

He was then asked by another fan if he is scared of ghosts and actor revealed that he is a fattu. He said, "I'm the biggest fattu in the world when it comes to horror films or stories!"

Another asked if he was scared while shooting for Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Vicky replied, "Quite difficult to not feel scared after hearing that!"

View this post on Instagram #feltcutemightdeletelater A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Apr 16, 2020 at 6:33am PDT



Earlier, speaking about his own fears regarding horror stories, he said, “I was never a ‘horror-film friendly’ actor before doing Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear.”

Currently, the actor is living under the self-quarantine along with his mother. Recently, it was reported that his society in Mumbai is partially sealed after an 11-year-old girl was tested positive for coronavirus. BMC seals wings A and B of the society and the residents have been asked to strictly undergo self-isolation and take precautionary measures to fight against the spread of COVID-19.



On the work front, Vicky has last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor is currently working on the Udham Singh biopic which is directed by Shoojit Sircar. After this, he will move on to shoot Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.