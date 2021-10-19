Vicky-Katrina engagement news: Actor Vicky Kaushal once again opened up on the rumours of his engagement with Katrina Kaif. The actor, while promoting his movie Sardar Udham, recalled the time when he had heard these rumours for the first time. He said that he was not in the ‘mental space’ to process these rumours. In an interview recently, Vicky said that he was very engrossed in his work and was shooting for his movie when the rumours first surfaced online.Also Read - ‘Give This Man A Medal’: Netizens Hail Vicky Kaushal’s Performance in Sardar Udham

He also talked about the media's way to deal with such reports. The actor said that the media start writing off these reports in a few hours from when they start. He was quoted as saying, "To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn't have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o'clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says 'no, it's not true'. So, you don't have to do anything." Vicky told YouTuber and radio host Siddharth Kannan, "I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work."

Vicky added that these rumours also make him laugh sometimes. "Kai baar yeh sab rumours (Many times, these rumours) make you laugh and then you just carry on with your work," he said.

In another interview, he mentioned that he is going to get engaged soon when the time is right. Vicky told ETimes, “The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently garnering a lot of appreciation for his performance in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.