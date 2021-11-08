Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal is all set for an adventurous ride with Bear Grylls. The actor will be next seen in an episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. On Monday, Vicky took to his official Instagram account and dropped the poster of the episode. He further revealed that the episode will premiere on November 12 on discovery+ India. Sharing the poster, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor expressed excitement called it the ‘adventure of a lifetime’. “An adventure of a lifetime with none other than survival expert @beargrylls, let’s see what he has planned for me. ‘Into The Wild’, premieres on November 12, on @discoveryplusin,” he wrote.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Roka Ceremony Took Place at Kabir Khan's House This Diwali- Report

The previous seasons of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls had featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree and Vicky Kaushal's Company For Aarti Shetty's Diwali Bash | Photos

Meanwhile, the reports of Vicky Kaushal planning to marry Katrina Kaif soon have been making headlines for quite some time now. Reportedly, the actors will marry in December and their wedding festivities will begin from December 1 and continue till December 7. There are also rumours that Vicky will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur and that it was Katrina’s idea to choose the venue. There are also reports that suggest Vicky and Katrina got rokafied this Diwali at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s Mumbai home.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Takht and Sam Bahadur.