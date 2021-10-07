Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal‘s Sardar Udham is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. While the trailer of the movie has already raised excitement among all, Vicky Kaushal took to social media sharing his look from the movie. In the picture, Vicky Kaushal looks unrecognisable with a long and messy beard. The dust and scars on his face also add intensity to his character in the movie.Also Read - Sardar Udham Trailer: Vicky Kaushal's Transformation Into a 'Revolutionary' Will Give You Goosebumps

Sharing the picture on his official Instagram account, Vicky Kaushal talked about Sardar Udham Singh and wrote, “1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers “Ghadr-i-Gunj” (“Voice of Revolt”). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif Sends Birthday Wishes to Rumoured ‘Devar’ Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's Brother

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Also Read - Sardar Udham Teaser Out: Vicky Kaushal Sets Tone Of Intriguing Tale Of Patriotism, Film To Release On This Date

Fans were left stunned with Vicky’s Sardar Udham look. While one of the fans called it ‘Khatarnaak’, another social media user wrote, “Can’t wait to watch this anymore!” Amol Parashar, who will be playing the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the movie also dropped fire emojis.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Sardar Udham was released last week. The trailer depicted the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh and presented his courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

Starring Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham and directed by Shoojit Sircar, this Amazon Original Movie is produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works. Sardar Udham will be released on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.