Mumbai: Vidya Balan has opened about facing sexism in the movie industry. She talks about how women face it all the time and that it annoys her a lot.

Vidya, who is recently seen in Sherni, mentions that she faces sexism even today. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vidya recalled her experience of facing sexism and said that she was asked to adjust her dates according to the male actor's availability, even if she has a more prominent role in the movie. "In my early years, I would always be told that, 'The male actor has given his dates, so you will have to work your dates around his.' Sometimes, it didn't even matter if I was playing a more prominent role than him in the film," she said.

Vidya also mentioned that even though there is less sexism in Bollywood than ever before, but it annoys her a lot. She also added that it's not just her, but everyone around her faces the same. "I think we face sexism all the time, and not just through men, even from women. Sometimes, we do that to other women too. I think misogyny is so intrinsic to the patriarchal mindset, in which we are all steeped, that it is difficult to get rid of it easily. I face it even today, sometimes. It annoys me, but of course, it is much less now than before. All around me, I see people facing sexism. Not everyone is even aware that they are saying something wrong, most of the time," she said.

Recently, Vidya had also opened up about facing gender bias and how it makes her angry. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Vidya had recalled a dinner table incident where she was told that she should know how to cook. “I remember people telling me over a dinner that Oh my god, you don’t know how to cook. I said, ‘No both Sidharth and I don’t know how to cook’. They said, ‘But you should know how to cook na…I wanted to say (enacting as if she wanted to hit somebody) why should it be any different for Sidharth and me?” the actor had said.

On the work front, Vidya’s Sherni has now been released on Amazon Prime Video. In the movie, Vidya is playing the role of Indian Forest Service (IFS) and is placed in a world where she has to face sexism and also use her intellect to cleverly trap the tigress.