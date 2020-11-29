Actor Vidya Balan is currently shooting in Madhya Pradesh for her upcoming film Sherni. The actor has been shooting in the forest area of the state for over a month now but seems like the team is not allowed to continue the shoot there anymore. As being reported in the media, MP minister Vijay Shah allegedly stopped the shooting of the film after Vidya turned down his invitation for dinner. However, the minister denied any such report. Also Read - The Pankaj Tripathi Interview - Honest, Candid, And Truly Inspiring | Exclusive

It was reported that Shah had asked Vidya to have lunch/dinner with him but the actor didn't feel comfortable and turned down the request after which the minister cancelled the shooting permit and the team found itself stranded in the middle of a forest area. News agency ANI reported that the vehicles of the production team were stopped from entering the area. "Vehicles of the production team of actor Vidya Balan's upcoming movie were allegedly stopped from entering a forest for shooting. As per various media reports, it happened a day after the actor turned down Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's invitation for dinner," read the tweet.

In his statement though, Shah said that it was he who turned down the request when Vidya wanted to have lunch or dinner with him. “Was there(Balaghat)on request from those who took permission for the shoot & requested me for lunch/dinner. I said not possible now, I’ll meet them when I go to Maharashtra. Lunch/dinner was cancelled, shoot wasn’t,” he said in a statement to the agency.

Earlier, the shoot of the film was halted when actor Vijay Raaz was accused of harassing a woman on the sets. The woman even went to lodge a police complaint after which the actor was arrested and later granted bail. Vijay flew to Mumbai on the same day and didn’t return to complete his shoot.