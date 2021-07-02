Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Actors Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, and Shiney Ahuja made Bhool Bhuaiyaa how it is known today among the audience – a fun, dramatic, and superbly entertaining movie. Ever since director Anees Bazmee announced the second part of the film, the audience had been wondering about Vidya and Akshay’s presence in it. However, while Bazmee earlier refutes the reports of having Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vidya also now spoke on the same. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Shooting For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Asks Fans 'Dua Karo'

In an interview with an entertainment portal recently, Vidya mentioned that it’s a completely different film and except for the title and the two songs, nothing else has any similarity to the first part. Vidya told Bollywood Hungama, “I think, that would be very unfair to wonder whether it will be able to match. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was great and I think even though they are using the title, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a completely different film. I’d love to watch it though.” Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Shares Romantic Picture With Kiara Advani But Cryptic Caption Takes Away All The Attention

The actor, who is basking the success of her movie Sherni on Amazon Prime Video, added that she doesn’t want to answer if the film was offered to her or not. Vidya said, “Let’s just say I am not in the film. So I am not going to say anything more.” Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu to Dance Like Manjulika in Remake of Vidya Balan's 'Ami Je Tomar'

Earlier, while speaking about having the possibility of seeing Akshay in a cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee said, “Akshay is a very big and very busy star. To justify his presence in a cameo is not possible. I don’t think we will be able to accommodate him. But I am sure he wishes us all the best.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in important roles. The film is expected to hit the screens later this year if the pandemic doesn’t ruin the plans further. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!