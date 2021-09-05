Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani have sparked engagement rumours. The duo recently visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and shared pictures on social media. In the pictures, Vidyut and Nandita can be seen holding each other’s hands. While these pictures are already going viral, fans were quick to notice a beautiful diamond ring on Nandita’s finger.Also Read - Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia Plays Pregnant Cop in RSVP's Movie ‘A Thursday’ - Bold And Rare!

Amid the speculations of Vidyut and Nandita’s engagement, Naha Dhupia seems to have confirmed the news. Neha shared the same picture of Vidyut and Nandita n her Instagram stories and congratulated them. “Best news ever Congratulations @mevidyutjammwal @nanditamahtani (sic),” Neha wrote along with a red heart emoji. Also Read - Neha Dhupia Sets Gorgeous Maternity Style in Rs 24,000 Kaftan Dress

Take a look at the viral photos of Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani: Also Read - Pregnant Neha Dhupia Does Natarajasna Like a Pro, Sets Major Fitness Goals

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia has worked in several films including Singh Is Kinng and Hindi Medium among others. She also hosted reality show Roadies. Whereas, Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with Vidyut Jammwal in their upcoming film, Sanak. Recently, Neha Dhupia also announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Angad Bedi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

On the other hand, Vidyut Jammwal recently announced his own home production, IB71. He was last seen in The Power and Khuda Haafiz.